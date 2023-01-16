Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic comeback playoff win at Waffle House

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What do you do after you complete one of the most incredible comebacks in NFL playoff history?

Well, if you’re Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, you celebrate with an early-morning meal at an American institution: Waffle House.

Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates win over Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Beach Waffle House. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

After the Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 despite trailing 27-0 in the first half, Lawrence and other Jaguars players were seen smiling ear-to-ear taking photos and hearing chants of DUUUVAL at the Jacksonville Beach Waffle House, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

Lawrence got a standing ovation when he walked into the late-night breakfast spot, and for good reason. Lawrence led the third-largest comeback in playoff history and sent the Jaguars into the divisional playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“He’s the people’s quarterback. Everyone was excited, surprised and I think happy that our quarterback was there after a tough game enjoying the finer things in life. It was pretty cool!” said Tommy Chorbak who was at the Waffle House when Lawrence walked in.

News4JAX caught up with Sylvester Jackson, who was working when Trevor walked in. He said the quarterback was nothing shy of gracious and generous.

“Last night was actually amazing. We had Trevor Lawrence come in. He really instills confidence in the season, like him winning games. There’s a lot of hardworking people in the city and we love that here at the Waffle House,” Jackson said.

Just got sent this from Jacksonville.



Trevor Lawrence celebrating the comeback win at the local Waffle House!#Jags #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/c6oYI7SAjv — Taylor Curet (@TaylorCuret) January 15, 2023

Waffle House celebration after the big win for @Trevorlawrencee and @Jaguars. Can’t take the ᑕOᑌᑎTᖇY out of this man. Go @ClemsonTigers 🧡🧡. Proud of you and @swaggy_t1 Travis Etienne Jr. pic.twitter.com/QqEyEDOGvm — Hubert long (@Lohuey) January 15, 2023

