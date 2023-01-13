2 men, teen arrested in shooting that injured 2 in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men and a 19-year-old woman were booked into Volusia County’s jail Thursday afternoon, accused of having roles in a shooting last week in Daytona Beach that left two women injured, records show.

The shooting was reported Saturday at 5:29 p.m., prompting a police response to the area of Hudson Street. Officers located two women who were shot, along with a car riddled with bullet holes on the driver’s side and “a copious amount of gunshot impacts” throughout the front of a home that left its living room “in complete disarray,” police said.

One of the victims’ arms was grazed by a bullet while the other woman’s shoulder and lower right leg were hit, according to an incident report. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims had been in a physical altercation beforehand at a gas station with another woman — identified as Cedriuna Smith, 19 — who police said brandished a firearm, causing both victims and third woman with them to leave, according to authorities.

After the three returned home, Smith reportedly messaged the third woman asking to fight again, yet was rebuffed after multiple attempts to request their location. That woman then took to Facebook Live to discuss the earlier fight, police said.

During the livestream, the woman told police she saw a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu suddenly stop in front of the house. From the Malibu, shots were fired at the house and at the victim’s vehicle by multiple people, with at least one of them using a large, rifle-style firearm, the report states.

The woman who was hit twice said she could remember attempting to crawl inside the residence, police said, as the woman streaming during the shooting was already outside of the vehicle and ducked behind it upon seeing the rifle. All three woman made it back to the house and the Malibu then sped away southbound on Hudson Street, according to the report.

Surveillance video of the incident from a doorbell camera was obtained for investigative use, police said. Though police did not further describe how the suspects were tracked down, the department confirmed that Smith was arrested — along with Tydarerious Smith, 23, and Levetrius Walters, 22 — in connection to the shooting.

Tydarerious Smith and Waters face charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, with an additional out-of-county fugitive from justice charge against Waters, records show.

Cedriuna Smith faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; she made her first appearance in court Friday and was granted a $25,000 bond amount on each count, ordered to have no victim contact.

