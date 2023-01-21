Man dead, person of interest detained after shooting in Orlando, police say

A man was killed and a person of interest was detained after a shooting in Orlando Friday, police said.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was killed and a person of interest was detained after a shooting in west Orlando on Friday, according to police.

Police said they were called to the 2800 block of West Arlington St. near the Maxwell Terrace Apartments, not far from the intersection of West Colonial Drive and John Young Parkway, around 5:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man lying on the ground outside of an office. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, they also detained a person of interest.

No other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates.

