LYNX bus hits, kills man who tried to flag it down in Orlando, troopers say

A man waiting for a LYNX bus on an Orlando sidewalk was struck and killed by the bus when he tried to flag it down, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Thursday morning at the intersection of Lake Ellenor Drive and Dividend Drive, west of Orange Blossom Trail in the Oakridge area.

Troopers said the 45-year-old man was on the sidewalk when the LYNX bus drove past him. The victim then ran after the bus and into the roadway to try to stop tit, but the bus hit the man on the front right side and kept going.

The man died at the scene.

Troopers said the driver, a 61-year-old man, had not seen the victim on the sidewalk when the bus drove past, and was not aware he had struck anyone when he left the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

