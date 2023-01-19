‘Premier League Mornings Live’ arriving at Universal Orlando Resort

ORLANDO, Fla. – NBC Sports’ Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest is heading to Universal CityWalk this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, fans can get involved in NBC Sports’ live on-site broadcast, meet former Premier League soccer stars and take part in free on-site activities, which include the opportunity to have photos taken with the Premier League Trophy, purchase merchandise and see club mascots.

NBC Sports’ studio Host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will broadcast live from the entertainment complex at 7 a.m. each day.

On Thursday, crews could be seen at Universal CityWalk setting up stages and large TV screens for the premiere event.

Premier League Mornings Live at Universal Orlando Resort (WKMG)

Orlando is the eighth fan festival for Premier League Mornings Live. Previous fan festivals were held in Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, and Los Angeles.

Telemundo Deportes’ Ana Jurka will provide on-location reports from the Fan Fest throughout coverage on Telemundo and Universo, the organization said in a news release. The Soccer Cooligans — a soccer-obsessed comedic group starring Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco — will serve as emcees of the Fan Fest.

Nine premier league fixtures across five match windows will be presented throughout the two-day event live on the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock, kicking off Saturday with Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays at 7 a.m. on Peacock, followed by Liverpool v. Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. on Peacock.

The organization said Sunday’s coverage begins with a two-hour Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays at 7 a.m. on USA Network, followed by two matches at 9 a.m. ET as PL leading goal scorer Erling Haaland and second-place Manchester City host Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA Network, Telemundo) and Brentford visits Leeds United (Peacock).

According to the event’s website, spots to attend the event are now closed.

Click here to learn more about Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest.

