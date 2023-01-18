Aquatica introduces lineup of movies for ‘Beach Nights’

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica water park is set to begin a new event for families beginning this weekend.

“Beach Nights” allows families to stay in the park later to enjoy family-friendly movies at one of its wave pool beaches.

“After a day of fun in the water stay late for family-friendly movies and games on Orlando’s largest beach! Bring a blanket or sit on one of our beach chairs and enjoy a different movie every weekend,” the water park said on its website.

Movies on the schedule include “Luca” (Jan. 21), “Moana” (Jan. 28), “Sing” (Feb. 4), “The Princess and the Frog” (Feb. 11), “Aladdin” (Feb. 18), and “Beauty and the Beast” (Feb. 25).

All the movies begin at 5:45 p.m. after the water park’s normal operating hours end for the day. Aquatica said fresh popcorn, delicious food, snacks, hot chocolate and fountain drinks will be available for purchase at Kura’s Beachside Panini and Trader Turi’s Tiki Bar.

Aquatica pass members will be eligible for one free bag of popcorn per movie night.

