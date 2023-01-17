Universal Orlando unveils Mardi Gras foods, concert lineup and new Tribute Store location

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mardi Gras festivities are making their way back to Universal Orlando Resort.

Beginning Feb. 4, Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will kickoff at Universal Studios Florida.

[TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets | Hearing continued for Orlando woman accused of killing boyfriend in zipped suitcase | Become a News 6 Insider]

During the event, guests will get to see a dazzling Mardi Gras parade, try mouthwatering cuisine inspired by global Carnaval celebrations and, on select nights, experience live concerts by top names in music like Goo Goo Dolls, Maren Morris and Sean Paul.

See an overview of what’s included below.

International Flavors of Carnaval

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (Universal Orlando)

During the event, guests will get to try more than 50 tasting-sized items at food booths located around the park.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The Mardi Gras event will feature dishes including the classic Crawfish Boil and deliciously fluffy Beignets from New Orleans, Shrimp Ceviche Tostada from Mexico, a Mofongo Flight inspired by the Carnaval Ponceño in Puerto Rico, Indonesian Black Coconut Rice Pudding with Mango and so much more.

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (Universal Orlando)

Universal said for the first time ever, Universal Orlando’s other theme parks are joining the fun by featuring a limited selection of Mardi Gras items, including Gumbo, Jambalaya, King Cake and more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and the Muffuletta Long Board Pizza at Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

For a limited time, guests can save $10 on the purchase of a Universal Orlando Resort food and beverage card to experience the savory flavors of Mardi Gras, which allows them to enjoy more for less by paying $65 for a $75 card. Annual and seasonal passholders also receive special savings with the purchase of an exclusive $150 card for only $120.

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (Universal Orlando)

The Universal Orlando Resort food and beverage card is available for purchase at Mardi Gras food & beverage locations throughout Universal Studios Florida.

Mardi Gras Concerts

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (Universal Orlando)

A star-studded lineup is scheduled for this year’s Mardi Gras event. On select nights, guests can see artists perform on the Music Plaza stage, near Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

Date Headliner February 4 Patti LaBelle February 10 JVKE February 11 Goo Goo Dolls February 18 Maren Morris February 19 WILLOW February 25 3 Doors Down March 4 Sean Paul March 5 Lauren Daigle

Mardi Gras parade

Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (Universal Orlando)

The colorful beads will fly once again during Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras parade. This year’s parade theme is “Mythical Realms.”

The theme is inspired by fantastical creatures like dragons, phoenixes, unicorns and more, the theme park said in a news release. This year’s imaginative theme will be brought to life within six incredibly detailed and festive parade floats that will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats such as the iconic, two-story Riverboat and nearly 50-foot-long King Gator.

King Gator float at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval (WKMG)

Universal Orlando Passholders will once again get the opportunity to reserve a spot to a ride a float and access to a special viewing area. Reservations will be accepted in-park via the Virtual Line experience in the Official Universal Orlando App.

Universal said there will not be a parade on March 31.

Tribute Store

Hundreds of beads available inside the Universal Orlando Mardi Gras tribute store

New this year, Universal Orlando said its highly-themed Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida.

“This year’s Mardi Gras Tribute Store invites guests to an international jazz celebration that leads to the traditional alleyways of New Orleans and ultimately into a speakeasy where the Mardi Gras celebration continues,” Universal said in a news release. “Within the new store, guests can shop a new selection of Mardi Gras merchandise that ranges from apparel to accessories and collectibles such as keychains, pins, themed glasses and even some personalized options.”

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras festivities is included with theme park admission.

Starting Tuesday, the theme park said Florida residents can take advantage of a new offer that gives them two days of free admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure with the purchase of a 2-park, 2-day ticket, and for just $25 more a guest can add one day of admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Florida residents and Universal Orlando passholders looking to stay close to the celebration can save 35% on select rooms at all Universal Orlando hotels during select dates this Mardi Gras season.

Click here for more information about Universal’s Mardi Gras and additional offerings.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.