Guide to colorful creations at 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

BAY LAKE, Fla. – A colorful lineup of artistic fun has arrived at this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

Running through Feb. 20, the festival features beautiful culinary creations at 16 food studios, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and daily performances at the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series.

See some of the highlights of this year’s festival below.

Culinary Creations

Grape Smoothie (front), Rainbow Cake (back) at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (WKMG)

During the event, guests can try beautiful food and drinks from a handful of Food Studios located around World Showcase Lagoon.

Disney said this year’s festival will feature a number of returning favorites including the classic Wild Mushroom Risotto, the Hummingbird Cake from The Artist’s Table and Beef Wellington from the Craftsman’s Courtyard. The popular EPCOT character, Figment, is also drawing up some inspiration for a food studio, Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic. The Figment-inspired headquarters pays tribute to 1982 Journey Into Imagination attraction.

When guests look around they will see an original Figment animatronic and projections from the former attraction.

Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic. (WKMG)

The food studio will also be selling Fruit Pizza, Rainbow Cake, Rainbow beer flights and the popular Figment popcorn buckets.

The popcorn buckets, which cost $25, will be available to purchase through the My Disney Experience app.

Figment popcorn bucket at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (WKMG)

Guests can find all the menus by picking up a free Festival passport at a food studio or at the front of the theme park. One of the best ways to purchase dishes across the festival is by using a Disney gift card. Disney said the food studios are open daily from 11 a.m. to park close, unless otherwise noted.

Click here for all the menus and where to find them.

Also returning to this year’s festival is the “Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine.”

Guests who purchase seven spotlighted dishes and return their festival passport will receive a complimentary Artist Palette Cookie.

Artists and Merchandise

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (WKMG)

As guests venture around EPCOT they will once again get the opportunity to see 100 Disney and visiting artists that are showcasing their works of art.

“This year’s festival will feature a lineup of new artists that will immerse you in beautiful artwork filled with color, expression and soul,” Disney explained on its blog. Like in year’s past, some of the artwork on display will also be available for purchase.

Merchandise at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (WKMG)

Guests can also purchase special event merchandise at the Creations Shop and select locations around World Showcase. Figment is once again taking center stage in this year’s event merchandise collection which includes a spirit jersey, Figment chalkboard framed mug, Figment Munchlings and Figment CORKCICLE tumbler.

Disney on BROADWAY Concert Series

Disney on BROADWAY Concert Series at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (WKMG)

Some familiar Broadway faces are returning for this year’s festival. During select times, guests will hear Broadway singers perform songs from more than 25 years of award-winning stage productions at the America Gardens Theatre. Performances start at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night.

Disney on BROADWAY Concert Series dining packages are on sale, which gives a guest a lunch or dinner option and guaranteed seating for a performance.

See the artist lineup below.

Kara Lindsay (“Newsies”) and Kevin Massey (“Tarzan”)

Jan. 13

Jan. 15-16

Jan. 19 - 20

Arielle Jacobs (“Aladdin”) and Adam Jacobs (“Aladdin”)

Jan. 14

Jan. 17 - 18

Jan. 21 - 22

Patti Murin (“Frozen”) and Robert Creighton (“Frozen”)

Jan. 23

Jan. 25 - 26

Jan. 29 - 30

Feb. 2 - 3

Mandy Gonzalez (“Aida”) and L. Steven Taylor (“The Lion King”)

Jan. 24

Jan. 27 - 28

Jan. 31 - Feb. 1

Feb. 4 - 5

Ashley Brown (“Mary Poppins”) and Michael James Scott (“Aladdin”)

Feb. 6

Feb. 8 - 9

Feb. 12 - 13

Feb. 16 - 17

Kissy Simmons (“The Lion King”) and Josh Strickland (“Tarzan”)

Feb. 7

Feb. 10 - 11

Feb. 14 - 15

Feb. 18 - 19

Family Fun

Spaceship Earth as a Beacon of Magic. Playing select times during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts (WKMG)

In addition to all the family fun around the park, guests will also get the opportunity to express their creative sides through a number of activities. Guests can learn to draw a Disney character at Animation Academy, which will take place during special times at the American Gardens Theater.

Over at the Expression Section booth, guests can leave their own creative mark by participating in A Paint by Number Mural.

In Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt, families can purchase a map and search for Figment hiding inside art inspired by famous works throughout World Showcase. Once a guest finds them all, they can bring a completed map to the Creations Shop or World Traveler at International Gateway for a special surprise. The scavenger hunt costs $9.99, plus tax.

Festival of the Arts Magic Shots (Disney)

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will also have a number of themed photo ops throughout the park that will help guests remember their experience.

To end the night, guests can see Spaceship Earth light up the night as a Beacon of Magic. The special light show will begin at sunset and feature beautiful colors that celebrate Figment. Disney said the technicolor tribute is bound to spark your imagination. The light show will be available most nights and play sporadically till park close.

The event is free with a valid park reservation.

Click here for more details on this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

