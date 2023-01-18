‘Encanto’ and ‘Princess Tiana’ topiaries coming to EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing for the return of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

The festival, which sprouts on March 1, will feature colorful flowers and gardens, live music and entertainment, Orange Bird-inspired merchandise, and food at more than 15 outdoor kitchens.

Walking around the theme park, guests will see a number of new and returning character topiaries.

“For the first time, topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa from Disney’s ‘Encanto’ will make a grand appearance at the festival. Located near the EPCOT main entrance, these new topiaries are sure to be a must-do photo moment to mark your visit,” Disney explained on its blog. “A new Princess Tiana topiary will grace The American Adventure. Plus, we also have returning favorites such as Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs; Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Captain Hook and Tick Tock Croc; Figment; Anna and Elsa; and more.”

EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival (WKMG)

In addition to the topiaries, Disney said some festival favorites will also be blooming again, including the Garden Rocks Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre, the Blossoms of Fragrance experience and the family scavenger hunt, Spike’s Pollen-Nation Exploration.

EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival (WKMG)

Disney said the outdoor kitchens will offer specialty menus of delicious cuisine and beverages. This year, The Citrus Blossom outdoor kitchen will make its way to a new location at Odyssey center. More details about the festival will be released in the future.

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival (WKMG)

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will run through July 5.

Currently, guests can check out the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, which runs through Feb. 20.

