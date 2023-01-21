Orlando woman dies after rear-end crash with SUV on State Road 429 in Orange County, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando woman died after a car she was in — which was stopped on State Road 429, blocking an outside lane — was struck from behind by an SUV late Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred southbound at 11 p.m. south of mile marker 10 (Seidel Road), troopers said.

According to a crash report, the sedan that the Orlando woman was in had become disabled due to its involvement in another collision around 10 minutes prior.

Following the SUV’s collision with the sedan, the Orlando woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV — a 35-year-old man from Austin, Texas — was hospitalized with minor injuries, the report states; his passenger also received minor injuries, but the 30-year-old Austin woman was not taken for treatment, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

