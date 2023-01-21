Cocoa man dies, passenger seriously injured in crash with ditch in Brevard County, FHP says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in death of Orange County mother, sheriff’s office says | Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida? | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a crash report, as the driver headed southbound on Pine Street in a pickup truck, troopers believe he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway to the right, going airborne and striking a ditch.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

His passenger, another 30-year-old Cocoa man, was hospitalized with serious injuries; he was the only occupant of the pickup truck who was wearing a seat belt in the crash, the report states.

FHP is still investigating.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: