Fatal crash shuts down toll plaza ramp on SR-408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash has an exit ramp on State Road 408 shut down Friday morning in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash on eastbound SR-408 at the Dean Road exit.

FHP has not said what led up to the crash, but troopers said one person was killed in the collision.

The toll plaza is closed as of 6:50 a.m. as troopers investigate.

Drivers can continue eastbound on SR-408 to the Rouse Road exit and use Lake Underhill Road to get back to Dean Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.