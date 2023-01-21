Man dead, child among 2 hurt after head-on crash in Astatula, troopers say

ASTATULA, Fla. – A 50-year-old Ocoee man died after a head-on crash Friday in Astatula that sent another man and a 7-year-old girl to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. on County Road 561, just north of Georgia Avenue, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the Ocoee man was driving a pickup truck southbound as a second pickup truck traveled northbound, occupied by a 36-year-old man and the 7-year-old girl, both of Eustis. The Ocoee man’s truck entered the northbound lane and struck the other vehicle head-on, the report states.

The Ocoee man was airlifted to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead and the occupants of the second pickup were hospitalized in stable condition with minor injuries, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

