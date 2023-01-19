2 killed, including child, in Osceola County crash, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A child and an adult were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Osceola County Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 12:30 p.m. they responded to the wreck on State Road 60 near Peavine Road.

[TRENDING: Why are some streetlights turning purple across Central Florida? | Flagler Beach woman hit by car was trying to break up a fight, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to FHP, one child and one adult were pronounced dead at the scene and multiple people were injured.

The roadway will be closed as the crash is investigated.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

NOTE: This map shows a general area of where the crash occurred.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: