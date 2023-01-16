Oviedo man dies in crash with fence, bridge support on SR-46 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old man died Sunday night after losing control of his pickup truck and crashing into a fence and bridge support on State Road 46 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened around 7:35 p.m. on S.R. 46 near State Road 453.

According to an FHP crash report, an Oviedo man was traveling east on S.R. 46 when his pickup went off the road and hit a fence.

The vehicle continued traveling until it collided with a bridge support, according to troopers.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other details have been released.

