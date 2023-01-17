Titusville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old Titusville man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according the police department.

The Titusville Police Department said officers on Sunday witnessed the crash around 8:45 p.m. Knox McRae Drive.

According to the department, a man was walking across the road near South Hopkins Avenue when he was struck by a beige Toyota Corolla. According to a probable cause affidavit, the pedestrian had multiple broken bones and a “significant head wound.”

The vehicle sped off after the crash, according to police.

The driver, Nathaniel Anthony Nanan, and vehicle were found shortly after and he was taken into custody.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Nanan told officers, “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do it. It was an accident. I know I should have stopped but, I was just scared.”

Nanan faces several charges, including failing to stop or remain at the scene of a crash involving serious injury and driving with a suspended license.

He is being held on a $35,000 bond at the Brevard County Jail.

