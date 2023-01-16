4 seriously injured in fiery crash in Polk County, FHP says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Four people were seriously injured early Monday in a fiery crash in Polk County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:35 a.m. on State Road 400.

According to the FHP, an SUV and sedan were traveling east on SR-400 when the sedan, driven by a 21-year-old Windermere woman, hit the back of the SUV.

The woman’s vehicle overturned and became engulfed in flames, according to a crash report.

The SUV ended up in the grassy shoulder and its driver and two passengers — all from Lakeland — were seriously injured in the collision, officials said.

No other details have been released.

