Ask Trooper Steve: What is a CVE trooper?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Thursday, “What is a CVE trooper?”

CVE stands for Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, but leave it to Trooper Steve to explain some of the history behind the job, too.

“In 1980, the Florida Department of Transportation Motor Carrier Compliance Office was created. You might remember a long ways back the white Ford Crown Vics that had blue lettering on them saying ‘State Law Enforcement,’ that’s who we’re talking about here,” he said. “Then, on July 1, 2011, by order of Senate Bill 2160, FDOT Motor Carrier transitioned over to the Florida Highway Patrol as their own division of enforcement.”

The primary focus of a CVE trooper is to help reduce the number of commercial-vehicle-related crashes and to enforce all rules that govern commercial drivers, roads and vehicles, according to Trooper Steve.

“Something to note is their mission might be focused primarily on commercial motor vehicles, but this does not stop them from enforcing anything else. They are fully-sworn Florida state troopers,” he said.

