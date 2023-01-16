Ask Trooper Steve: Are loud motorcycles, backfiring cars legal?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “Are loud motorcycles and cars that backfire legal?”

He said the question can be answered from multiple angles but based on the word “backfire,” here’s what you need to know.

“No vehicle on any road whether it’s a motorcycle or your average four-door car should be backfiring routinely as it travels down the road. This is normally an indication of some type of equipment malfunction and would need to be addressed rather quickly,” he said.

Trooper Steve said if someone is driving their vehicle regularly in that condition, they could be found in violation of an equipment violation.

“Believe it or not, there are drivers out there who go out of their way to alter their vehicles exhaust system, so that this noise is a common occurrence with their vehicle,” he said. “This would be an improper modification to the vehicles exhaust system, and also deemed a traffic violation.”

