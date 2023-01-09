63º

Ask Trooper Steve: What happens if my tag is expired more than 6 months?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “I was told that if my tag is expired more than six months, I could be looking at more severe consequences than just a ticket. Is this true?”

And if his relief at someone getting this traffic advice is any indication, it is true. He said traffic violations come with consequences.

“These consequences are not as severe as a criminal violation, but intended to get your attention or prevent you from doing something,” Trooper Steve said. “If that consequence is not taken seriously, and someone decides to prolong taking care of a traffic violation, well, things could get worse for you.”

He said if a driver is pulled over for a vehicle tag that expired less than 6 months ago, they’d be issued a traffic ticket, which they could dismiss if they renewed their license or registration within a 30-day period.

If a driver’s tag expired more than 6 months ago, however, Trooper Steve said they would be looking at severe monetary fines and could be required to appear in front of a judge.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

