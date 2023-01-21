Woman dies after being struck while walking across State Road A1A in Volusia County, FHP says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman died after being struck by a van Friday while walking across State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred northbound as the van approached Margaret Road, troopers said.

The woman — of Liverpool, New York — was walking in an easterly direction and entered the northbound lane of A1A in the direct path of the van, according to a crash report.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the report states.

The van remained at the scene and its two occupants — a 75-year-old man driving and a 69-year-old woman passenger, both of Rockford, Illinois — were not injured in the crash, troopers said.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

