Gray and cooler with rain chances returning to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Overcast skies will be around for most of Saturday with rain chances increasing for the afternoon.

The highest rain chances will focus themselves north of Orlando.

Rain chances Saturday

Around .5″ of rain could fall northwest of I-4.

Rain amounts

The steady rain will keep temperatures in the mid 60s north of Orlando. Orlando and points south will see a few scattered showers with overall rain chances at around 40%.

Highs Saturday

For Orlando and areas south, highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s where it will be relatively drier.

All of Central Florida dries out and warms up with the help of more sunshine Sunday. Highs return to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

This weekend will be the start of and up and down seven-day stretch. After the 80s Monday, temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s again Monday. After a brief warmup Tuesday, another big blast of cold air surges into the Sunshine State late next work week and into the weekend.