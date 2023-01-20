Front moves into Central Florida. Here’s what that means for your weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – A surface front will continue its slow southward sag across across Central Florida, reaching the Osceola and Brevard counties by Friday afternoon. As the front remains overhead on Friday, clouds will linger with a slight 20% chance of isolated showers with highs in the upper 70s.

With the front nearby tonight, low clouds and some fog will be possible for southern zones, with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

As we enter into the weekend, the weak cold front will begin to retreat north. On Sunday, the front will also connect with an area of low pressure over the northern Gulf of Mexico, bringing scattered showers into Saturday evening and into the overnight hours. The greatest chances for rain remains for northern counties at 60-70% and 40-50% for areas southward.

Before the front lifts back north, highs on Saturday will be quite a bit cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s.

On Sunday, we will remain in the warm side of the front as highs soar into the low 80s with mostly dry conditions.

We will finally say goodbye to this front Monday as it finally clears the area, ushering one cool day on Monday.

If you are hoping for more of a cool down, you will have to wait until late next week and into the weekend.

