Orlando police ask for help locating missing 11-year-old girl

Amarie Padovani de Aza last seen in the 9000 block of Dowden Road

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police said Amarie Padovani de Aza was last seen in the 9000 block of Dowden Road in Orlando, although they did not specify when when she was last seen.

Padovani de Aza was last seen wearing a black “Bad Bunny” hoodie with a red heart, grey leggings, tan Jordan shoes and a black backpack, according to Orlando police.

No other information was given about her description.

If you see her, please call 911 or OPD at 321-235-5300.

This is a developing story.

