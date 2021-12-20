SpaceX prepares for resupply mission launch to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch its Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.
Tuesday’s launch, scheduled for 5:06 a.m., will be a resupply mission to the International Space Station. The 45th Weather Squadron is predicting a 30% chance of favorable weather conditions.
The spacecraft will bring 6,500 pounds of cargo and a variety of NASA science investigations, including a study to improve how cancer treatment drugs are delivered to patients. If the launch is successful, the capsule will dock at the International Space Station sometime Wednesday.
If the launch is scrubbed, the next window of opportunity is on Wednesday.
This launch comes after SpaceX successfully launched a Turkish communications satellite over the weekend.
Falcon 9 and Dragon vertical at Launch Complex 39A in Florida; weather forecast is 30% favorable for Tuesday’s targeted liftoff of SpaceX’s 24th resupply mission to the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/J9KaB6atq8— SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 20, 2021