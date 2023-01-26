SpaceX prepares for early morning Falcon 9 launch from Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is planning to launch another batch of Starlink satellites early Thursday morning.

The launch is set for 4:22 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Backup opportunities are available at 6:03 a.m. on Thursday and also on Friday.

A Falcon 9 rocket will deliver 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit as part of SpaceX’s continuing effort to build an internet network for underserved areas.

The first-stage booster for the rocket will land on the droneship “Just Read The Instructions” out in the Atlantic.

Forecasters at Space Launch Delta 45 say there is a 30% chance that weather could prevent the launch.

