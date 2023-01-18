SpaceX set to launch GPS satellite from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that it is targeting Wednesday morning for the launch of a GPS satellite aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

The launch is scheduled for 7:10 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, according to the company’s launch schedule.

In the event of a scrub, SpaceX said a backup launch would be made available on Thursday at 7:05 a.m.

The satellite will be sent up into orbit as part of SpaceX’s GPS III Space Vehicle 06 mission, which is the sixth third-generation navigation satellite for the U.S. Space Force, Kennedy Space Center said.

According to SpaceX, the launch will represent the company’s fifth GPS III mission and second national security launch of 2023.

Targeting Wednesday, January 18 at 7:10 a.m. ET for launch of the GPS III Space Vehicle 06 mission from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/vLxHQ3WoRU pic.twitter.com/sg9yH1jjuB — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 17, 2023

Forecasters with Space Launch Delta 45 said there was the chance that weather would interfere with the main and backup launch dates are less than 10%.

