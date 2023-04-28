83º

Seminole County crash with multiple injuries prompts shutdown of SR-436

Crash occurred in the area of Balmy Beach near Apopka

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

A Seminole County crash resulted in multiple injuries on Friday, according to the fire department. (Seminole County Fire Department)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County crash with multiple injuries prompted the closure of State Road 436 Friday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Crews said they responded to SR-436 at Balmy Beach near Apopka.

According to fire officials, multiple people were taken to trauma centers for treatment.

Fire officials said they responded to SR-436 at Balmy Beach near Apopka. (Seminole County Fire Department)

No details about how many vehicles and people were involved or the extent of the injuries has been disclosed at this time.

Check back here for updates.

