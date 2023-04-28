Seminole County crash with multiple injuries prompts shutdown of SR-436

A Seminole County crash resulted in multiple injuries on Friday, according to the fire department.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County crash with multiple injuries prompted the closure of State Road 436 Friday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Crews said they responded to SR-436 at Balmy Beach near Apopka.

According to fire officials, multiple people were taken to trauma centers for treatment.

No details about how many vehicles and people were involved or the extent of the injuries has been disclosed at this time.

B1 E12/13 R12/13 T39 are currently on scene of a vehicle accident with entrapment that has shut down Sr436 at Balmy Beach in the Apopka area. Multiple patients transported to local trauma centers for treatment. pic.twitter.com/lsQsSgJDMw — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) April 28, 2023

