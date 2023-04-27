19-year-old woman killed in crash on I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Wesley Chapel, Florida, woman was killed Wednesday night in a crash on Interstate 75 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 9:10 p.m. on I-75 south near mile marker 354.

The FHP said the woman was driving a car south on I-75 when she traveled off the road and collided with the back of a trailer attached to a pickup truck that was parked in the emergency lane.

The woman, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries, the FHP said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Dade City man, suffered minor injuries, according to an FHP crash report.

No other details have been released.