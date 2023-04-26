What the Honk: Junk on the trunk

I really feel like some of you make life so much more difficult than what it has to be, and I have honks to prove it.

ORLANDO, Fla. – I really feel like some of you make life so much more difficult than what it has to be, and I have honks to prove it.

Nothing says safety like a junkyard on wheels. That was sarcasm. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

We have seen plenty of scrappers here on What The Honk, but this one is out of control.

I almost feel this driver is living in the seasons: from bicyclist to play houses to even Christmas decorations and a recliner attached to the back of this van. This is a disaster waiting to happen and oh, where is your tag?

We blurred the New York license plate in this photo, but you still know it's there. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Now, Matt Austin and I talk about this quite often, our biggest pet peeve on the road. A driver who just wants to shut down a lane so they can be in another one. This is your problem not ours.

I know Florida drivers tend to be labeled as bad drivers, but that’s just because our drivers are from everywhere else. Point and case, the New York license plate.

Obstructed tag = red flag, regardless of intent. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Now, I’m going to catch some flak for this one but I am equal-opportunity. This decal or sticker has no place on your license plate.

Yes, I understand. It’s in support of a police union so therefore you should be a law-abiding citizen. I don’t care if you know a chief or if your family is full of cops, this is an obstructed tag and you need to move it.

