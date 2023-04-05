What The Honk: Not that kind of carpool!

Plenty of new honks coming in, let’s get to them.

Not that kind of carpool! (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Look, I know Candace has said it every week, it’s pretty hot outside, but this is not the way we go about getting a pool to your house.

I’ve got one passenger basically halfway out the car, holding onto this plastic pool, and then the driver has even got a death grip going on. True definition of “What the Honk?”

If you're towing a boat, even one that's blue, front parking is not for you. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I’m all for a day on the water, but when you’re pulling this type of equipment around, you should truly understand…. front parking is not for you.

This was beyond inconsiderate as this was blocking multiple disabled parking spaces at a hospital. This is illegal and yes, should be ticketed.

A tow truck driver hauling an SUV just ordered a helping of damage at this drive-thru. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It took me a second to realize what was happening in this photo, because to me, it’s simply an SUV being towed. Upon further review, this tow truck driver is in trouble.

That’s a drive-thru Chinese restaurant and that tow truck has now wedged that SUV up against the building.

Yes, I’m just as taken aback as you are. I don’t think they will be charged for the tow.

