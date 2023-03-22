What The Honk: Go drive like this somewhere else

With spring break slowly wrapping up here in Central Florida, I’m surprised I don’t have some crazy honk photos from the beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. – With spring break slowly wrapping up here in Central Florida, I’m surprised I don’t have some crazy honk photos from the beach.

I expect them for next week.

Do you want traffic collisions? Because this is how we get traffic collisions.

Here we go again. Another driver who made a minor traffic mistake but wants to hold up an entire travel lane in order to correct themselves.

This is why traffic collisions happen and backups occur. Complete moving violation, move on and make a left turn somewhere else.

C'mon, man.

Really? Seriously?

This is how you tell everyone around that you care only about yourself, while not even saying a word. No, you cannot park your bicycle in a disabled parking space.

First, it’s just plain wrong, and secondly, yes, you can and should receive a ticket for this.

OK, check out this video. Rear-facing camera footage captured this driver coming out of a car wash.

Now, I’m not sure if this was intentional or careless but either way, it’s ridiculous. You have to be careful when pulling out of anywhere, especially if your tires might be really wet. This could have ended so much worse.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com