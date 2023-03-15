What The Honk: Some drivers are more confident than others

ORLANDO, Fla. – Between spring break starting and bike week ending, I’ve gotten plenty of honks and plenty of you hating on my honks.

So, with that, let’s keep them coming.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Does this driver have proper registration and proof of insurance for that backpack, too? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I guess this rider gets an A for effort and, based on the circumstance combined with some officer discretion, maybe this driver would not get a ticket right away.

What you’re looking at is a license plate attached to this backpack. Although visible, it’s not exactly properly attached.

No explanation for this one. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You’re kidding me, right?

Someone out there will come up with some magical excuse on how this is legal and safe. I’m happy for you. But in reality, sitting on a scooter in the bed of a moving truck has no real explanation.

Nothing good can come of this. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A true, honest question: What is it going to take for all drivers to realize that stopping on train tracks will lead to no good outcome?

Now, some drivers have more confidence than others with bigger vehicles, but with a compact Scion like this, I’m confused on where you prioritize your safety.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com