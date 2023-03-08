What The Honk: Don’t cause any Tyrannosaurus Wrecks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Not going to lie, I truly thought I would have more honks because of Bike Week.

However, it seems like most of you are behaving, except for these two who I spotted...

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

You're looking at about 300 dollars-worth of bad biker etiquette. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I guess they need their training wheels again because they want to ride their motorcycle in the bicycle lane.

It’s things like this that make all bikers look bad. Like, you wouldn’t do this in a car, but because you are on a motorcycle you think the laws don’t apply? This is a moving violation and would cost over $150.

Open the door, get on the floor, F-150 with a dinosaur. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Reporter Mark Lehman hooked me up with this one.

Could you imagine looking in your rear-view mirror and suddenly there’s a dinosaur skeleton coming at you? This is definitely a sight to see, but it seems pretty secure to the vehicle. With mounting brackets and tie-downs, this guy isn’t going anywhere.

Here's your sign. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Let me guess, the driver didn’t see the sign? It’s drivers like this who would complain to the high heavens that they, quote, “Didn’t know.”

These signs don’t just pop up for no reason, especially in a neighborhood. Usually, these show up because residents have requested it. I guess you get what you asked for.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com