What The Honk: You think you own the road?

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we close out February, keep your eyes open for those spring break honks.

They are on the way soon!

It’s never a What The Honk segment if I’m not featuring a privileged driver.

Pay close attention to the reflection in the rear view mirror here. What do you see? An entire empty lane because a driver has decided, I’m going to block it. You can see that black sedan realize that they want to be in the turning lane. Allow me to remind you that the through lane does provide a U-turn up ahead at some point.

One of our producers sent me this photo, and it is definitely a Florida honk.

With the Pub sub in the top right and a strapped washer to the back of this box truck, I wouldn’t see this anywhere else. Not sure how properly secured this washer is but I would not be following this guy too closely.

We have a hot spot. Many thanks to this viewer for their constant submissions, but I’m sorry this has to keep happening to you.

These areas are NOT parking spots. It’s a part of the disabled parking space and place for them to load and unload. No matter how long or short the stop, this place isn’t for you.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com