What The Honk: What a tangled web we weave

ORLANDO, Fla. – The beginning of the year is off to a great start.

Lots of honks to share, and plenty of my favorites.

Figure it out! (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It seems we have a major parking issue here in Central Florida, but it gets even worse when you decide you’re going to park wrong and then also take up a disabled parking spot. This black Mercedes-Benz needs to figure it out.

No bike, no rack needed. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I know this is something we don’t think about, heck we barely think about using or turning signals out there, but when you’re traveling, your license plate must be visible. Now I don’t think this is a malicious action, but it is careless. If you’re not towing any bikes around, take the bike rack off.

What a tangled web we weave... (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Drivers have a very unique way of displaying their individuality when driving around in their personally-owned cars. This driver, maybe, I think, likes spiders. But you just can’t stick large fake spiders all over your windshield and expect that to be OK. What if they fall? This is fun to look at, but dangerous to drive around with. Take them down.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at ClickOrlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com

