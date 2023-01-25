What The Honk: You really have to be aware of your surroundings

ORLANDO, Fla. – A lot of the honks I show are made to get your attention through a sense of humor.

But look, some of you all really need to be aware of your surroundings… like this first one.

[TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C? Look for a golf cart | More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year | Become a News 6 Insider]

And if a train is coming, what will you do? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This area of Colonial Drive is already a mess. Everyone fights these two travel lanes to get on I-4 because of how badly it’s marked, and then you have stuff like this. I understand the traffic battle can be tough, but I promise you that you will lose the battle with the incoming train.

Orlando police does enforcement on this all the time. It’s simple, DO NOT STOP ON THE TRACKS.

How much more inconsiderate can you be? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You got to love when those drivers block your lane because they just must be there.

Obviously, I am completely sarcastic. No one likes you, so please stop doing this. Mistakes happen, keep going and make a U-turn or something. This is a huge cause of traffic backups and could cost you a hefty ticket.

Since when can we read through items? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Some would say this isn’t a big deal, and most will understand why I have an issue with this.

Now I get that when you have a utility vehicle you have utility accessories, but that still requires a few things to happen. One of them is we have to see your tag. Equipment or not, having the tag obstructed like this is a no-no.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at ClickOrlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: