What The Honk: Not that kind of horsepower!

ORLANDO, Fla. – We had plenty of honks this year. I hope we all got a few good laughs and maybe learned a few things along the way.

I hope you all have a happy and safe New Year.

If that car had muscles instead of an engine, it'd probably be *tired,* carrying all that, right? Is this thing on? (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

If it works, I guess it’s OK, but I could still bet you will land here on ”What The Honk,” even if it’s legal.

This SUV may be full-size, but seems like it is struggling a little bit. Great cargo equipment and tires properly secured, but what about the suspension? My biggest issue with this is the speed at carrying this cargo and the danger there, but when it comes to legality, I need to still be able to see your license plate.

Save Money, live better, but forget about that green light. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

One of my biggest traffic pet peeves is when other traffic blocks the right of way, meaning if my light is green, you should no longer be in the intersection.

Someone will say, “But what if the light changes while I am in the intersection?” Well, then you shouldn’t have gone into that intersection. I get there are large vehicles out there, but if you’re driving them, then you know what you’re capable of doing. Please stop doing this.

The horsepower joke wrote itself for this one. Saves me time coming up with a headline. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I guess if your car doesn’t come with horsepower, you got to go find it on your own.

These electric vehicles have had major issues charging in the cold weather, so I understand trying to find more energy, but this is hilarious. Nothing illegal here, but definitely a honking sight. This stuffed toy horse is secured better than some of you secure your lumber on your car. I’m impressed.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at clickorlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com