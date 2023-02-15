What The Honk: How low can you go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The traffic yesterday was horrible, so I expect some really great photos for next week!

Rat rod, or re-pipe? (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

First up, I haven’t been this confused in a long time. Like, I get it, but talk about a head-scratcher. I don’t see this working out very well and even if successful, I’m sure the PVC pipes are going to be in rough shape.

Wonder how far they're going. Probably for at least tree miles. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

OK, I get when you’re on local streets and in the middle of landscaping jobs, but what the honk? Bringing your overly-loaded trailer out on the highway, bad idea. You can’t load your trailer to the point where we can barely see your car. This is a mess.

You missed a step. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

How do you not know your lights aren’t on? There are plenty of excuses, I’ve heard them all (some are pretty good) but we have to get back to the basics.

It’s simple: unlock the car, get in car, seatbelt, start engine… MANUALLY TURN ON LIGHTS!

OK, I’m done. Drive safely.

