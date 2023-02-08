What The Honk: What’s your worst traffic pet peeve?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pretty good selection today, and some quality video!

Let’s get started.

What are your traffic pet peeves? Personally, this is a big one. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I have a lot of traffic pet peeves, and I tend to talk about them a lot. This one I will talk about until I am blue in the face. This driver decides that they are in the wrong lane and are going to cross all lanes of traffic and block some travel lanes. I’ll be nice today and just say, please stop doing this.

This video is crazy because the crash that could have occurred would have been catastrophic. This took place actually right down the road on John Young Parkway. You can see the first semi go and his buddy decides, ‘Hey, I’m going to go, too.’ Complete violation of right of way and should have definitely known better, being a CDL driver.

In the second video, there is no excuse for the violation that occurs. Lake Underhill and Semoran is already a hot mess, but if drivers actually paid attention, maybe we would see different results out there. This white Mercedes eats the red light for breakfast. This is an outstanding ticket with four points and completely unnecessary.

Keep your dash camera or passenger pictures coming and send them over to me at ClickOrlando.com/WhatTheHonk or attach it to an easy email and send it to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com

