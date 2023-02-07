Daytona Beach Shores motel torn down after hurricanes Ian, Nicole

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The Sage ‘n Sand Motel, which operated as an apartment building on South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores, is no more.

Residents in the area told News 6 demolition started on the property a few weeks ago in the wake of hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

“Ian came through, they were repairing it and then Nicole came through and finished it off. I guess they just decided it was too much,” resident Jeff said.

Jeff said he used to go to beachfront property when he was a kid and is sad to see it go.

“It’s been here since I was a kid, I used to hang out at the pool, go back and forth, but now it’s gone,” he said.

During Hurricane Ian, a cellphone video that shows winds ripping off the roof of the building, which was later deemed unsafe, went viral.

News 6 spoke to the property owner, Sandy Cook, over the phone on Tuesday.

Cook denied doing an interview in person and only said “there are no future plans for the property.”

“I’d like to see it come back, Sage ‘n Sand, and not have a big monstrous condo from Van Avenue all the way over there,” Jeff said. “A park would be nice.”

