What The Honk: Driving in Florida is for the birds

ORLANDO, Fla. – We’ve proven that honks are everywhere here in Central Florida.

Today’s honks are fairly unique.

For clarification, this picture was taken by a passenger.

A lot of people feel that texting and driving is only a youth problem, I’m here to tell you it’s an everyone problem.

This driver should be setting the example of what looks to be a full-aged adult male. This was taken by a passenger on Narcoossee Road as this driver was doing 55 mph. So distracted, he didn’t even notice the individual next to them taking photos.

Hey buddy, the sidewalk's over there.

Places to go and things to do, believe me brother I get it, but driving down the center of the road is not the place to be.

Mind you, this rider has no safety gear and is not wearing a shirt. The simplest fall would hurt. I understand this may be this gentleman’s only mode of transportation, but let’s move it to the sidewalk.

The majestic sandhill crane, better at crossing the road than most of you are.

Truly, only in Florida. This sandhill crane is practicing safe traffic habits better than most people.

Now as a traffic guy, I would encourage this crane to continue moving in the marked crosswalk and not give attitude to a nearby driver, but I’m just glad they’re in actually in the crosswalk. A lot of you could learn a thing or two.

