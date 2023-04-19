What the Honk: Somebody call the ... poolice?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just when we thought we’ve seen every variety of honk, you guys never fail.

This small coup is simply guilty by association. The true culprit here is going to be the motorcyclist.

I’m glad he has a helmet on. I’m still curious as to why he is so close to this other car in the same travel lane and failing to display a license plate. I’m sure they are friends.

Looking at this photo makes me so nervous.

This truck is designed to be a work vehicle and be around other large equipment, which freaks me out knowing this is how the trailer is attached to it. If you find yourself without the proper safety equipment to ensure something is properly secured to your car, wrapping it with tie straps is not the answer. So dangerous.

OK, check this out.

I have been sent this probably 15 times. This photo has gone viral, and I think it’s genius marketing. If this makes you nervous, then you should be checking your driving behavior. The only thing this poolice service is going after is dirty pools.

