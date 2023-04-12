What The Honk: The blinkers on the bus go left and up?

I have seen more questionable behavior on the roads in the past two weeks than I have seen in a long time...

I’m almost afraid everyone is becoming a honk, including this school bus.

They should put turn signals like this on planes. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Now, at first glance, it seems like your normal bright-yellow school bus, but when you look a little closer, things might be confusing.

Left turning signal in the right place, but I’ve never seen a flip turning signal. Obviously, I’m being sarcastic. This bus needs to head over to the maintenance yard.

Having a death wish on the 408 isn't as cool as you might think. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It’s amazing how it only takes a few to make the majority look bad.

I’m not sure if this motorcyclist has a death wish, but I would not be doing this on the 408. You must maintain positive control of your motorcycle at all times and having your feet off the pegs is not positive control.

This rookie rider needs some tips on proper tag placement. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This rookie rider needs to figure a few things out.

I know it’s a rookie because the license plate is for riders 21 and under. These plates are white and red.

My issue? The tag placement. This tag must be visible and this placement looks intentional.

