Eustis man killed in single-vehicle crash in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Eustis man was killed in a single-vehicle crash off State Road 19 near Altoona, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday on northbound S.R. 19, north of Baker Road, troopers said.

According to an FHP crash report, the man lost control of his pickup truck while negotiating a left-hand curve, running off the roadway to the right.

The driver overcorrected and the pickup overturned multiple times before the vehicle came to final rest on the west shoulder, the crash report states.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The FHP is still investigating.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

