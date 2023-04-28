TRAFFIC ALERT: Hole closes road near Valencia Community College in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A hole has prompted the closure of a road in Kissimmee.
Denn John Lane was closed Friday at Sunburst Way near the Osceola campus of Valencia Community College, Kissimmee police tweeted.
Video from the scene appears to show a pickup truck stuck in the hole.
According to police, the crews from the Toho Water Authority will repair the hole.
“At this time, we do not have a time frame for the closure,” police said.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | Here’s why the weather has been so active in Florida | DeSantis-Disney battle continues]
Officials have not said what caused the hole to open.
ROAD CLOSURE: Denn John Lane at Sunburst Way is closed as @TohoWater repairs a sinkhole that opened up. At this time we do not have a time frame for the closure, but will update you once it has reopened.— Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) April 28, 2023
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: