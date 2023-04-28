72º

LIVE

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hole closes road near Valencia Community College in Kissimmee

Toho Water Authority will repair hole on Denn John Lane

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Osceola County, Kissimmee, Traffic, Sinkhole, Denn John Lane
A hole closes a road in Kissimmee. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A hole has prompted the closure of a road in Kissimmee.

Denn John Lane was closed Friday at Sunburst Way near the Osceola campus of Valencia Community College, Kissimmee police tweeted.

Video from the scene appears to show a pickup truck stuck in the hole.

According to police, the crews from the Toho Water Authority will repair the hole.

“At this time, we do not have a time frame for the closure,” police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | Here’s why the weather has been so active in Florida | DeSantis-Disney battle continues]

Officials have not said what caused the hole to open.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email