76-year-old Kissimmee man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking in road, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Kissimmee man walking in an Osceola County roadway was struck and killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Simpson Road, south of Simpson Ridge Circle, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the man was walking in the southbound lane of Simpson Road when an unknown vehicle struck him, throwing him to the outside grass shoulder before its driver fled the scene without contacting law enforcement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. No witnesses saw the crash occur and no further information was available regarding the suspect vehicle, the report states.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

FHP is still investigating.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

