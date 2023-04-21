82º

SR-408 in downtown Orlando closing overnight for sign installation

SR-408 closing between Summerlin Avenue, Anderson Street

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 408 in downtown Orlando will be closing a couple times this weekend for sign installation.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing S.R. 408 between Summerlin Avenue and Anderson Street on Saturday, April 22, from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. The eastbound and westbound ramps in this portion will be closed starting at 11 p.m. on Friday.

The following night, crews will close westbound S.R. 408 in the same area on Sunday, April 23, from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The eastbound entrance ramp at Anderson Street and Delaney Avenue is closed through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The eastbound ramp from S.R. 408 to Interstate 4 will be open to drivers, but other ramps within the closure to and from I-4 will be closed starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday and reopen by 6 a.m. on Sunday.

State Road 408 closures and detours for April 21-23. (Florida Department of Transportation)

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

