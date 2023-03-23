Daytona Beach woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 36-year-old Daytona Beach woman died Thursday morning in a three-vehicle crash on State Road 408 in Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The wreck happened around 6:15 a.m. on westbound S.R. 408 near mile marker 7.

The FHP said the woman was driving a 2005 Mazda 6 west on S.R. 408 when the car came to a sudden stop in the inside lane.

A 2020 Ford F-150 was unable to stop and struck the back of the Mazda, according to troopers, who said a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado then hit the back of the F-150.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the FHP said. Troopers said they’re investigating whether the woman suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No one else was injured in the crash.

The inside westbound lane of S.R 408 was blocked after the crash.

Check back for updates.