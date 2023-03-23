Man wanted in homicide dies in Volusia crash after fleeing traffic stop, police say

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – A man wanted in a homicide was killed early Thursday in a crash in Volusia County after he fled an attempted traffic stop in Port Orange, police said.

Port Orange police said Montrail Johnson, who had an open warrant for premeditated homicide in the first-degree, died in the wreck, which happened after midnight in the parking lot of John’s Appliance on Beville Road in South Daytona.

According to police, officers tried to pull over a blue Honda four-door sedan at the intersection of Nova Road and Madeline Avenue. The vehicle fled north on Nova Road into South Daytona and crashed at the store, police said.

The driver, later identified as Johnson, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No other details have been released.

